Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

China bombshell as billions finally run out

1st Mar 2021 6:16 AM

Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC have "ceased operations", underlining the financial problems coursing through football in the country.

Jiangsu, who won the domestic title for the first time just three months ago, are owned by the conglomerate Suning - which also owns Italian giants Inter Milan.

Chinese media said that Jiangsu have not officially dissolved and could yet have a lifeline if new investors are found soon.

The unravelling of Jiangsu, until recently known as Jiangsu Suning, could be followed in the coming days by the closure of fellow CSL side Tianjin Teda.

Chinese football has in recent years gained a reputation for lavish spending on foreign players and coaches, as the country pushed to become a world leader in the sport.

Jiangsu brought in ex-England coach Fabio Capello and signed Brazilians Alex Teixeira and Ramires for 50 million euros and 28 million euros respectively.

In the summer of 2019, they came close to capturing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

But, even before the coronavirus pandemic, money had begun to dry up across Chinese football.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Even though we are reluctant to part with the players who have won us the highest honours, and fans who have shared solidarity with the club, we have to regretfully make an announcement," Jiangsu FC said in a statement.

"From today, Jiangsu Football Club ceases the operation of its teams."

The club from the eastern city of Nanjing blamed an "overlap of various uncontrollable elements", but said that it was "continuing to seek, in a wider scope, interested parties for its future development of the club".

Amid reports of financial difficulties, Suning's chairman Zhang Jindong earlier this month hinted at a pivot away from sport, in comments which also did not go unnoticed in Italy where Inter are battling rivals AC Milan for the Serie A title.

"We will focus on retail business resolutely and without hesitation will close and cut down our business irrelevant to retail," he said.

- AFP

Originally published as China bombshell as billions finally run out

More Stories

china football

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

        Premium Content ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

        Crime In the race to save a life during a serious road crash, Highway Patrol officer Jarrod French says every minute counts.

        RENTAL CRISIS: ‘It is stretching my budget to the limit’

        Premium Content RENTAL CRISIS: ‘It is stretching my budget to the limit’

        Community When Tracey’s Townsend duplex was sold last year, she soon discovered that finding...

        Could Grafton CBD support medium-density apartments?

        Premium Content Could Grafton CBD support medium-density apartments?

        Community Chamber of Commerce secretary calls for more strategic planning to help ease...

        CLARENCE ROUND UP: St Andy’s Markets to make return

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND UP: St Andy’s Markets to make return

        Community Catch up on all the latest news and information from the Clarence Valley’s...