Chinese waste laws to hit hip pocket of ratepayers

Residents will have to take greater care with recycling procedures to help counter the effect of China's new restrictions. Rob Wright

CLARENCE Valley ratepayers could face higher charges because of the Chinese Government's clampdown on imported waste.

Clarence Valley Council waste and sustainability co-ordinator Ken Wilson said the Chinese decision (National Sword Policy) to impose restrictions on accepting recyclable materials with more than 0.5 per cent of contaminants would have an impact on recycling in the Clarence, but it was too early to say to what extent.

He said, however, the main impact would be with mixed paper and plastics because the value of most recycling materials had reduced significantly.

"The Chinese are trying to clean up their pollution problems and only want non-contaminated material, which is understandable," he said.

Mr Wilson said local residents should continue their recycling efforts to ensure the lowest level of contaminants, ensuring the items put into yellow recycling bins were free of contaminating materials.

"This makes it even more important for Clarence householders to 'handle your waste with care' and make sure you don't put non-recyclable materials into the yellow bin," he said.

"Keep it simple, only put aluminium cans, steel cans, glass, hard plastic, paper and cardboard in the yellow bin. No nappies, clothing, shoes, plastic bags, food, hoses or dead animals.

"It is almost certain the companies that take our recyclables for sorting and processing will impose additional charges so they can meet new market requirements, so the more we can do as individuals to keep our recyclables contaminant free the better.

"If there are additional charges on council to maintain our effective resource recovery and recycling service, we will have no choice but to pass that on. If that happens we want to keep additional charges to a minimum and keeping recyclables clean and contaminant free will help do that."

Mr Wilson said all councils were facing similar issues and in fact most western countries were impacted by China's decision.

"Industry has been working on options for a while and there have been some urgent meetings this week between industry and the three levels of government to work on solutions, but at this stage it is still not clear what the future holds," he said.

"But we want to get the message out that people shouldn't drop the ball with their recycling efforts. The fact is we want them to be even more conscious of what they are doing."