Chinchilla dad accused of stepping on baby girl

The father and child cannot be named for legal reasons.

A BABY girl has had surgery to remove 70 per cent of her pancreas after the one-year-old's father allegedly stepped on her stomach and didn't get medical help for three days.

The 22-year-old Chinchilla father appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on the weekend charged with the grievous bodily harm of his daughter, which allegedly occurred sometime between Tuesday and Saturday last week.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the child, was denied bail after magistrate Penelope Hay expressed concerns he would flee Queensland or commit further offences.

The court heard the young girl's pancreas was perforated when she was admitted to hospital but it was not clear whether the man had caused her injuries or if they occurred by accident.

The court heard the father gave several versions to police of the events that caused the baby's internal injuries.

It's alleged he initially told officers the infant had fallen with a toy in her hand from a table in her bedroom.

However he allegedly later told police the baby girl had been lying on her back on the ground drinking from a bottle when he jumped over a dog but misjudged the length, landing with his full weight on the one-year-old's stomach.

The incident occurred sometime between Tuesday and Saturday last week.

The court heard in the days leading up the child's hospital admission, the father allegedly googled the child's symptoms but did not provide her with medical treatment.

The child was admitted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on May 12, three days after she was allegedly hurt.

She underwent extensive surgery but is expected to recover.

"Seventy per cent of her pancreas was removed from being perforated," Ms Hay said.

"You have taken three days to get medical attention, by which time she was vomiting up bile."

The court heard child services had removed the child from the home and had been involved with the family prior to the alleged offence.

The man's wife was in court yesterday and the 22-year-old broke down in the dock when the court rejected his bail application.

The court was told there were allegations of domestic violence between the pair but no charges had been laid against the man in relation to his wife.

He will remain in custody until he returns to court in Chinchilla on June 11.