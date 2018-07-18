Council to decide on $7.25m plan for new tavern, shops

TWO families who transformed a junk-mail business into an ASX-listed company are revolutionising the southern Gold Coast's hotels and pubs.

Peter Mattick and Philip Salter started Salmat in the 1970s and even after Mr Salter's death in 2015, the families are continuing to work together - this time transforming the Chinderah Tavern.

On Thursday Tweed Shire councillors will vote on the proposed $7.25 million development.

The plans for what will be known as Chinderah Village reveal the current tavern would be demolished to make way for a supermarket and local shops behind it.

The new tavern will be built facing Mt Warning at the northern end of the Chinderah Bay Drive block.

The relocation of the Chinderah Tavern would open up the view of Mt Warning.



Part of the tavern will be two storeys with a restaurant, event space, beer garden, bottle shop and village green.

A car park between the proposed supermarket and tavern would be big enough to host markets.

It's not the first development on the southern Gold Coast the families have been involved in - they were also responsible for the redevelopment of the Beach Hotel at Kingscliff.

Their new project would be built in six stages, the first building access onto the site from Chinderah Drive.

The proposed floor plan for the Chinderah Village if Tweed Shire Councillors approve it.



The second stage would be to construct the new tavern and convert the current tavern into a community centre.

Markets and the car parks would follow before the supermarket and shops are built.

Another car park behind the supermarket is the fifth stage followed by the demolition of the existing tavern.

According to the agenda for next week's meeting, council officers have recommended the project be approved.

Mr Mattick and Mr Salter, who were rated as worth a combined $400 million-plus, started Salmat in the 1970s.

It has become the dominant force in what is referred to as the junk-mail business. Salmat uses the latest technologies as tools in its marketing communications operations.

Company directors David and Peter Mattick have not returned the Bulletin's request for comment.