Chinese students think Clarence all class

Chinese students chat with students from Clarence Valley Anglican School as the school hosted a week-long visit from the Chinese group.

THEY may come from opposite sides of the world, but the students of Clarence Valley Anglican School are finding out their Chinese counterparts aren't that different from them.

The school is hosting 26 students and two leaders who are visiting Australia from schools around Shanghai during summer break, and CVAS principal Martin Oates said the local students have been very interested to get to know the visitors in their six-day stay.

"Their English is fairly good, so the kids are able to communicate really well, and hear how their schooling is in China,” he said.

"But you can see by their sense of humour and how they treat each other the kids are very similar.”

Mr Oates said the leaders of the group were quite familiar with Brisbane and the Gold Coast and felt refreshed to exploring part of rural Australia.

"The kangaroos here are everywhere, and you don't see those on the Gold Coast,” he said.

"But they think it's quite novel, the wildlife and the birds are just fantastic, and the skies are so clear they can sit out under the stars.”

The students join in with the CVAS students in English, maths and science classes in the morning, with activities organised to explore the area in the afternoon.

"We had an activity lined up for this afternoon, but the students chose to stay in class to spend more time with their host families, which was wonderful,” Mr Oates said.

Group leader Shirley Chen said that they had been warmly welcomed by the local community, especially the students.

"Everyone is very nice, so friendly - it's very cute,” she said.

"We've done lots of activities, from birthday parties to cooking Anzac biscuits, everything here has been so good.”