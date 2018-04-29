CHIP OFF THE BLOCK: Axemen down Ghosts in hard clash

SOLID HIT: Grafton Ghosts defenders Ben McLennan and Adam Slater complete an effective tackle on Orara Valley Axemen lock Cody Berry in the Group 2 first grade fourth round clash at Frank McGuren Field.

Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The resilient Orara Valley Axemen held on by the skin of their teeth to defeat a weakened Grafton Ghosts in a thrilling clash at Frank McGuren Field.

Ghosts recruit Michael Curnow was a shining light for the home side, but his individual effort was not enough as the Ghosts fell 24-20.

Unsurprising it was Curnow's opposite number AJ Gilbert who was the visitors best, with the rugby convert fearless with his carries into the heart of the Ghosts defence.

The Axemen had come to Frank McGuren Field with a game plan and they were sticking to it, applying the blowtorch to the Ghosts' defence early in the first half.

Repeat sets and relieving penalties gave the Axemen the weight of possession inside the Ghosts' red zone but the home side refused to crack.

It would take a long-range effort started by a break from winger Liam Dunn, to deliver first points for the Axemen.

Dunn broke free of an attempted Dan Lollback tackle to race down the sideline, before breaking through loose arms and attempted tackles to link up with halfback Riley Davey who scored under the posts.

The Axemen soon made it two tries on the trot, after a well-worked set piece found its way to winger Brendan Downtown, who touched down in the corner.

Michael Curnow scored the Ghosts' first of the afternoon in the following set after Orara Valley's Dion Marr was sent to the sin bin for a late shot on kicker Jake Frame.

A short ball from halfback Jacob Cameron-Clarke got the second rower outside his opposite number, and he crashed across between two defenders.

Todd Cameron converted the try to take it to 12-6 to the Axemen late in the first half.

Both sides traded line breaks as the half wound down, and the Ghosts appeared likely to score after Cameron sprinted 60 metres downfield.

But in a tough twist of fate for the Ghosts, a wayward final pass from fullback Cooper Woods gifted possession back to the Axemen who came up with their own coast-to-coast linebreak with Downtown finishing off the movement with a try.

The Ghosts had one last opportunity late in the half after a half break, but the Axemen quickly shut down the play to send the sides to the sheds ahead 16-6.

Back from the sheds and the Ghosts appeared a rejuvenated unit, but they would finish the game without second-rower Joel Moss who was relegated to the bench through injury.

Grafton would soon find a way to reduce the scoreline deficit, with second rower Curnow crossing for his second try out on the left touchline.

The try would go unconverted, leaving a converted try the difference between the two sides.

A gift penalty in front of the posts gave Orara Valley a chance to put the difference beyond a converted try and Dunn obliged, slotting the extra two points.

With the advantage on the scoreboard and at the request of coach Col Speed, Orara Valley stepped its game up another notch and was finding plenty of metres in a backtracking Ghosts line.

A break down the right edge to the visitors was finished off by Dunn, who had to crawl the final metres after being ankle tapped from behind.

The Ghosts would bounce back from the try and soon found their way up the other end but they could not find a way through a resilient Axemen defensive line.

It took a piece of improvised interplay between the Ghosts front-rowers to break through the defence, before Jake Frame found a rampaging Daniel Lavender who dove across to give the home side hope.

Ghosts recruit Blake Seymour sent the crowd into rapture when he took advantage of slower marker play to dive across the stripe from dummy-half to make the difference four points in the final five minutes.

But a glimmer is all it would amount to, with the Axemen holding on to win a tight clash.

SCORELINE: ORARA VALLEY AXMEN 24 (R Davey 2, B Downtown, L Dunn; Dunn 4 goals) def GRAFTON GHOSTS 20 (M Curnow 2, D Lavender, B Seymour tries; T Cameron 2 goals)