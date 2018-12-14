Woman’s photo triggers 40kg weight loss

Chloe Cox, who weighed 120kg, is almost unrecognisable after she embarked on a fitness journey which helped her lose 40kg.

Chloe Cox, who weighed 120kg, is almost unrecognisable after she embarked on a fitness journey which helped her lose 40kg.

AT her heaviest, Chloe Cox weighed 120kg.

She couldn't do much, nor did she want to. Instead, her daily routine would consist of splurging on takeaway, junk food and heading to her local McDonald's to satisfy her chocolate frappe cravings, at least four times a week.

On top of that, Ms Cox couldn't find the energy to do any exercise.

"Everything I did was a struggle, even walking to the letterbox," Ms Cox said. "I would avoid going out to social events. I just felt so low within myself and I hated going out.

"Growing up, I was the kid at school who always had a note to get out of P.E. class."

It was when her mother sent her a photo holding her two kids who were 18 months and one week old at the time, that she realised how much she "hated" what she saw.

Ms Cox had experienced two high-risk pregnancies with blood pressure issues and other health concerns that also prompted her to make a change - especially if she were to have another baby.

"With my first child I was on bed rest. I was bleeding the whole time because I was so overweight my body couldn't handle it," she told news.com.au

"I had my second child at 36 weeks due to my blood pressure being too high and overall health issues."

Chloe Cox at her heaviest weight of 120kg compared to now.

"I had post-natal depression after my first child. I sunk pretty low and I never want to experience that feeling again. I wanted to do everything to be happy and active."

Earlier this year, Ms Cox gave birth to her third child in what she described to be a "text book" pregnancy.

"I had absolutely no issues at all. It all came down to the changes I made."

The pregnancy came after the 25-year-old from Bonnells Bay in NSW embarked on a life-changing fitness journey which saw her lose 40kg over 15 months.

Admittedly, the full-time mum said there were times she wanted to give in, but kept her focus on achieving short-term goals, with her happiness, good health and kids as her priority.

"Focus on one thing at a time and not at six months down the track. Just ask yourself, 'What can I do today that's better than yesterday,' because each step is a step in the right direction."

"Before I would watch my kids play from the sideline. Now I make an effort to run around with them or go for long walks, because every bit counts."

Chloe had two high-risk pregnancies because of her weight.

Ms Cox now exercises three to four times a day at the gym (mainly group classes) with her diet all about portion control, moderation and very limited junk food.

"I eliminated most packaged foods and we cook together as a family. You don't have to eliminate the tasty food. You can still eat it but in moderation and at better times."

Ms Cox said she owes her transformation to The Healthy Mummy, a parenting health site exclusively for mums who support one another through their health journey.

They've helped mums lose three million kilograms collectively through programs combining healthy recipes, fitness and advice.

"The online support groups are particularly helpful because you have thousands of other women in the same boat and there is always someone their to boost your confidence and get you going again."

Since shedding the kilos and transforming her life, Ms Cox joined the site as its admin and social media manager, and said while it can be tough juggling exercise, full-time mum duties and work, she reminds her fellow mums it can be done.

"Any form of exercise goes a long way."

THE HEALTHY MUMMY WEIGHT LOSS MUMS OF THE YEAR:

They were voted by 3500 Aussie mums and received a makeover after losing

almost 200kg collectively.

Jennifer Write, 44: A single mum of two from Knoxville, Victoria. She started her weight loss after her 18-year relationship ended, she was overweight and unhappy. She lost 35kg.

Rebecca Jackson, 39: A mum-of-four from Evatt in Canberra. Rebecca struggled with her weight since puberty - diagnosed with PCOS at 19 and lost several pregnancies as a result of hormone and weight problems. She lost 27kg, going from a size 16 to a size 6-8.

Six women have been voted as the Weight Loss Mums of the Year for losing 200kg collectively.

Stephanie Marriott, 19: Amum-of-three from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. She has tried every fad diet under the sun. But since joining the Healthy Mummy network she lost 27kg over 10 months. She's maintained her weight for two years.

Sally Stepniewski, 35: Sally's mum was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer and has been given a limited time to live. She wanted to show it can be done, despite how tough life can get. She lost 41kg.

Zena Mason 31: The mum-of-one from Brisbane lost 20kg. She says she can't believe she lost the weight while working, breastfeeding and waking to a toddler every two hours.

The six mums who lost 200kg collectively. (L to R) Sally, Rebecca Jackson, Stephanie Marriott, Chloe, Jennifer Wright, Zena Mason