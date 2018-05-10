Menu
Chloe Esposito has added World Cup glory to Olympic gold.
Athletics

Esposito adds World Cup to Olympic gold

10th May 2018 3:56 PM

AUSTRALIA'S reigning Olympic champion Chloe Esposito has claimed her first modern penthalon World Cup victory.

The 26-year-old from Sydney ran down leader Kim Sunwoo in the closing laser-run event to triumph at Kecskemet, Hungary earlier this week.

Esposito's previous best World Cup results had been two bronze medals, in Rio de Janeiro in 2012 and in the 2015 World Cup final in Minsk.

Her long-awaited victory was all the sweeter because of the location.

"Before the Rio Olympics we lived here in Hungary for two years and we moved back to Budapest seven or eight months ago, and I call it my second home," Esposito said.

"I love Hungary and the Hungarians have been so supportive, so I'm especially happy to win here.

"At the last corner, I was gaining on the Korean and I just said to myself 'go out and do what you've been doing in training' and I managed to do that."

Anastasiya Prokopenko of Belarus pipped Woo on the line to take the silver medal.

Esposito's win came in the third World Cup event of the year with the fourth to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from May 23-27.

The World Cup final is in Astana, Kazakhstan from June 21-24.

