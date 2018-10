Max Brenner closed 20 stores across the country last week.

Max Brenner closed 20 stores across the country last week.

LUXURY chocolate chain Max Brenner has been thrown a lifeline at the last minute.

The ailing brand - which went into voluntary administration earlier this month - has been rescued from liquidation by investment office Tozer & Co.

The chain has been forced to close 20 of its stores.

The firm which is operated by brothers David and Craig Tozer, struck a deal last night to acquire the licence for Max Brenner's Australian business.

- more to come