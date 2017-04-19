24°
Chocolate egg surprise for weed-pulling volunteers

19th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
Related Items

ANGOURIE Community Coastcare teamed up with Wooloweyah Landcare for their annual Easter Senna bash at Green Point.

On Easter Sunday, 17 volunteers cleared 700 weeds which had infested an area of 800sq m of native bushland.

Fittingly, the weed is known here as Easter Senna or Senna Pendula. It is native to South America and is an environmental weed that impacts about 5% of Angourie Reserve and is also found in private gardens around Angourie.

It is easily identified at this time of year by its bright yellow flowers which are soon followed by green bean-like seed pods.

The working bee was followed by an Easter egg hunt in which Tallulah Webber, aged 11 and her sister Gypsy, aged 5 found more than 100 chocolate eggs which had been scattered amongst a stand of coastal banksia.

ACC president John Webber thanked those who helped out.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  angourie angourie landcare coastcare green point noxious weeds weeding

