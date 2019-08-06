Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Chocolate thief throws tantrum, causes over $1100 damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHOCOLATE thief was caught in the act, chucked a tantrum, threw the goods on the floor and smashed a glass door on his way out.

Richard James Dobson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Dobson entered the George St Foodworks store at 9.45am on January 28, walked straight to the confectionery aisle and was witnessed placing chocolates inside his shirt.

She said the witness then approached Dobson about the hidden chocolates and he pulled them out, threw them on the floor and left the shop.

Ms Kurtz said he smashed a glass door on his way out, causing $1130.66 damage.

Dobson was ordered to pay restitution for the door and sentenced to a four-month head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for six months. Convictions were recorded.

chocolate foodworks george street rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    30 years on, Alison relives crash that killed her friends

    premium_icon 30 years on, Alison relives crash that killed her friends

    People and Places THIRTY years after the school trip that cost her friends' lives and put her in hospital, Alison's school sent a note home about the same camp for her son.

    'Beautiful souls': Students remember lives lost in crash

    premium_icon 'Beautiful souls': Students remember lives lost in crash

    News Primary students commemorate tragic loss of three

    What makes a city the ideal place to get older?

    premium_icon What makes a city the ideal place to get older?

    News Looking to age-friendly environments key to our community

    Voting closes soon for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon Voting closes soon for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    News Cuts on Fitzroy lead the pack with voting closing tomorrow