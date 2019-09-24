Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINDING THEIR VOICE: Members of the Forget-Me-Not choir were in full song with Grafton Public School JP3 class at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.
FINDING THEIR VOICE: Members of the Forget-Me-Not choir were in full song with Grafton Public School JP3 class at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday. Jarrard Potter
News

Choir provides fun for young and young at heart

24th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the past 18 months, the Forget-Me-Not Choir has gathered to sing from the heart.

Made up of people who have memory impairment, Parkinson's disease and stroke, and with the elderly struggling with loneliness, the choir has met once a fortnight in Maclean, as well as held weekly sessions in Grafton full of singing, dancing and laughing.

Yesterday, the choir had an injection of youth when students from the class of JP3 at Grafton Public School joined the Forget-Me-Not Choir at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

FINDING THEIR VOICE: Members of the Forget-Me-Not Choir were in full song with Grafton Public School JP3 class at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.
FINDING THEIR VOICE: Members of the Forget-Me-Not Choir were in full song with Grafton Public School JP3 class at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday. Jarrard Potter

The class is taught singing by Jenny Worrell, who was one of the founders of the Forget-Me-Not Choir, and said it was a fantastic morning.

"The Forget-Me-Not Choir is aimed at people who are isolated, who may have had a stroke or has Parkinson's and it's a chance to interact and have some fun,” she said.

"Having the children sing with the choir is wonderful, and it will be the subject of a study by Macquarie and Melbourne universities. There's one woman who can't speak, but once the singing starts she knows the words.”

choir forget me not lonliness
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'We didn't even get to say goodbye'

    premium_icon 'We didn't even get to say goodbye'

    News 'Unsatisfactory' sentencing and lack of remorse dismay Matthew Benson's family

    Gulmarrad developer speaks on 255-site DA.

    premium_icon Gulmarrad developer speaks on 255-site DA.

    News Dispels wide-spread rumour over 'park'

    Football season wraps up with zone championships

    premium_icon Football season wraps up with zone championships

    Soccer The season came to an exciting close with five zone play-offs.

    WaterNSW plan a 'fanciful' idea

    premium_icon WaterNSW plan a 'fanciful' idea

    Environment Clarence MP denies plans to re-direct coastal river inland