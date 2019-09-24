Choir provides fun for young and young at heart

FINDING THEIR VOICE: Members of the Forget-Me-Not choir were in full song with Grafton Public School JP3 class at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.

FOR the past 18 months, the Forget-Me-Not Choir has gathered to sing from the heart.

Made up of people who have memory impairment, Parkinson's disease and stroke, and with the elderly struggling with loneliness, the choir has met once a fortnight in Maclean, as well as held weekly sessions in Grafton full of singing, dancing and laughing.

Yesterday, the choir had an injection of youth when students from the class of JP3 at Grafton Public School joined the Forget-Me-Not Choir at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

The class is taught singing by Jenny Worrell, who was one of the founders of the Forget-Me-Not Choir, and said it was a fantastic morning.

"The Forget-Me-Not Choir is aimed at people who are isolated, who may have had a stroke or has Parkinson's and it's a chance to interact and have some fun,” she said.

"Having the children sing with the choir is wonderful, and it will be the subject of a study by Macquarie and Melbourne universities. There's one woman who can't speak, but once the singing starts she knows the words.”