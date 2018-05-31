Menu
ALL-TIME FAVOURITES: Simone Smith is leading singers in some good old-fashioned pub rock .
Music

Choir's in harmony with classic rock songs

31st May 2018 2:14 AM

IF YOU'VE sung at the top of your lungs at your local, but feel like you can't sing outside the cover of darkness, there's a place for you.

Local music teacher and performer Simone Smith wants you to come and show your rock chops, and have a whole lot of fun in the process.

The Roches Rock Choir invites people of all ages and from all walks of life to come along and sing, even in three-part harmony.

"We have a drink, we have a sing, we put people into three groups for harmony, and we do a classic pub rock song,” Ms Smith said.

"We want it to be a real community event, and for people to come together and sing as one.”

And despite singing in public being many people's greatest fear, Ms Smith said with a familiar song and support around them, it was the perfect place for people to unleash their inner rock god.

"It's good for the soul. There's no need to get freaked out,” she said.

"There's no auditions, it's not for professional singers, it's for anyone and everyone - we want everybody to get a chance to be part of something together.”

Ms Smith said she would choose a "classy” popular rock song each week, and would lead the choir through all the high notes.

The first session is on Sunday, June 17, with registration at 5pm, and the 1.5 hour singing session starting at 5.30pm.

The cost is $5, and the song will be listed a week earlier on the Facebook page.

Grafton Daily Examiner

