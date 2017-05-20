Chooks on show at annual poultry event

23°
Jarrard Potter | 20th May 2017 5:00 AM
Nicole Lancaster takes a look at her Lavender Pekin rooster "Barry" ahead of this weekend's Grafton District Poultry Club show.
Nicole Lancaster takes a look at her Lavender Pekin rooster "Barry" ahead of this weekend's Grafton District Poultry Club show. Adam Hourigan

POULTRY lovers are in for a treat this weekend as more than 570 chooks of all shapes and sizes go on display for the annual Grafton District Poultry Club Show at the Grafton Showground on Sunday.

Club member Nicole Lancaster said after growing up in the city, she loved being able to breed chickens.

"Some people are into dogs or cats, and I love chickens,” she said.

"It's fun, and a lot goes into it from the caring and grooming and the cleaning.

"You get a bit obsessed with them, there's just so many different beautiful varieties. I've tried to downscale but you just can't part with them.”

Club treasurer Julie Connolly said the popularity of poultry has risen in the past few years.

"When I first got into it, it was huge around eight or ten years ago,” she said.

"Then there was a bit of a slump, but it's coming back again with people taking an interest in chooks again. It's something the whole family can get involved in.”

Ms Connolly said there was a strong community among poultry lovers and breeders from across the state who enjoyed taking part in the traditional aspects of the show.

"They're normally relatively big, and we like to keep them simple and more traditional like they would have been in the older days with a sit down meal and prizes awarded to champions in every class,” she said.

"We normally get a fair range of people from at least a couple of hours driving away. We make a lot of friends at other shows and we support them, and they support us.”

Ms Connolly said her favourite part of the show was the traditional lunch, with Grafton District Poultry Club one of the few club's in Australia that still has a sit down meal.

"We want to try and keep that tradition alive,” she said.

"It's something the club has always done, and as long as we're able to do it we will keep doing it. The atmosphere in the hall is great, everyone is in the hall and seated around with their friends and they're all catching up with each other.”

The Grafton District Poultry Club's annual show will be held at the Grafton Showground from 9am to 1pm on Sunday.

