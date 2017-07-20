Chopin fans get insight into life

IT'S shaping up to be another big term for the Clarence Valley and for the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

The next concert in our Visiting Artists Series will be held on Sunday, August 13, beginning at 2pm. We are very excited to have the contemporary music group Syzygy Ensemble visiting Grafton to perform a concert of music by Australian and international composers. They will perform a specially designed introductory program to inspire music lovers. Tickets are adults $25, concession $15 and children $5.

Coming to the Criterion Theatre this Friday is the much acclaimed Chopin's Last Tour. Chopin's Last Tour is set in Scotland, 1848, the year before his death. He is in Scotland at the invitation of one Lady Jane Stirling, who loves him. It is the story of his life through his feelings and music, (live piano during the show). It answers the questions, "What was this man, who wrote such wonderful music, really like? What were his circumstances, what influenced him and who did he mix with?” This production has been performed, with success and rave reviews in Edinburgh, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and others. If you love his music, this is a must see show. This special performance will weave music and dialogue together to present a mesmerising evening.

As we start Term 3, the Conservatorium has launched a brand new website. Featuring information on all of our music and drama programs, you can now also purchase tickets to concerts using your credit card. We will add more functions as time goes on - but for now have a look and let us know what you think.