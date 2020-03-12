Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Chopper called as boat flips in stormy waters

by Elise Williams
12th Mar 2020 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has been flipped in rough waters off the Sunshine Coast, as emergency services scrambled to determine how many people were on board.

Thankfully, the trio were winched safely from the water by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

All people on board have now been accounted for

Police received a call for help just before midday today, with reports a boat in waters near Inskip had overturned in choppy seas.

Initial reports indicate three people - all wearing life jackets - drifted from the boat before making it to shore.

It's currently unclear how they got from the water to safety, however paramedics made contact with the trio just before 1.30pm, and are now treating them for minor injuries at a nearby campground.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, emergency crews are currently unclear if there were any other people on the vessel at the time it flipped.

Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility there may be other people who require assistance from the incident.

More Stories

Show More
boat capsize editors picks rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business rolling into town

        premium_icon New business rolling into town

        News ‘There’s lot of workplaces that only have 15 minute breaks and they’re out of town. So they don’t have time to go get their coffee’

        State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        premium_icon State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        Politics Business calls on government to act to stop economic downturn

        Lawrence museum gets a lift from grant

        premium_icon Lawrence museum gets a lift from grant

        News Cultural grant allows newly built display shed to take shape

        Owen chipping away at top timber titles

        premium_icon Owen chipping away at top timber titles

        Sport Grafton timber athlete builds up his endurance