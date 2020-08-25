Menu
A photo taken of the Westpac Rescue Chopper searching the area near Lake Arragan campground for a missing woman. Photo: Steve Otton
Breaking

Chopper called for ‘large-scale’ Brooms Head search

Adam Hourigan
25th Aug 2020 8:55 PM
THE WESTPAC rescue helicopter was one of many emergency services called as part of a large-scale search of a campground near Brooms Head.

Annemarie Jeffery, aged 73, was last seen at the campground in Lake Arragan, just north of Brooms Head, about 9am Tuesday August 25.

Serious concerns are held for her welfare as she failed to return to her campsite and her family has not been able to locate her.

Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.
Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District - along with the SES, National Parks and Wildlife (NPWS), and the Westpac helicopter - are conducting a large search of the area, including surrounding bushland.

A spokesman from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to search for a woman around 3.30pm.

A Google Map of the Lake Arragan camping area
After an extensive search covering the coastline and inland, the aircraft was unable to locate the woman and has returned to the Lismore base.

Annemarie is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings (seen in image), red shoes, and a beanie.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.

