The Westpac Rescue Chopper picks up a patient
Chopper called for serious burns incident

Adam Hourigan
by
5th Nov 2019 6:38 PM
THE WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter was called to Junction Hill Oval to transport a man with serious burns this afternoon.

According to a report from the helicopter service, a they responded to a report of a 59 year old male who sustained serious burns to his lower legs and feet.

The spokesperson for the Rescue Helicopter said that they believed the man was burning off when he was engulfed in flames.

The man was treated by ambulance before being transported to the oval at Junction Hill where he was transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital burns unit.

The man is reported to be in a stable condition.

