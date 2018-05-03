Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter waits at Maclean Hospital.Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner
Health

Chopper called to Maclean Helipad twice last month

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd May 2018 5:00 AM

THE Westpac Rescue Chopper has had another busy month, clocking up 23 monthly missions in the area, including two at Maclean Hospital.

The helicopter is forced to land on Wherrett Park, rather than the hospital helipad, and local community groups are calling for the pad to be rebuilt, a call which is being backed by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

The two missions were medical emergencies, the first on Apirl 10, with the transfer of a 68 year old male from Maclean hospital to Tweed Heads hospital.

The second mission on April 14 Hospital was the transfer of a 76 year old male with a medical condition from Maclean hospital to Gold Coast University hospital.

Of the 34 missions, 19 were inter-hospital transfers, 12 were primary tasked missions, and three were search and rescue.

The Rescue helicopter is conducting its end of Financial Year Appeal which will commence next week with every donation is tax deductible and stays right here in our Northern NSW region to benefit the Lismore based service.

To give your support visit before the 30th of June visit www.helirescue.com.au

