Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chopper finds stranded paddler at Red Rock

Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Adam Hourigan
by

THE Westpac Helictoper came to the rescue of a paddler after he became stranded at Red Rock last night.

The helicopter was tasked at around 6.30pm tonight to assist in the search for the missing kayak paddler who last seen on the Salt Water Creek at Red Rock.

The paddler set out on 1km paddle upstream but became stranded 2kms up river due to the low tide.

The 67yo paddler was able to make contact with NSW Police but was unable to assist them with his location.

SES and Police were unsuccessful in locating him due to the low tide and dense bush.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter located the kayak paddler and winched in a NSW Paramedic. The Helicopter crews were able rescue the paddler before last light.

The 67yo male was flown to the Police Command post at Red Rock.

The kayaker was reported to have sustained no injuries.

The rescue came in a busy day for the chopper serivce who were previously called to transport an elderly female patient from Grafton Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital in the afternoon suffering a medical condition.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Plan for 85 new houses on display

Plan for 85 new houses on display

The NSW Planning and Environment Department has made a Gateway determination to approve rezoning part of the land bounded by Fairway Dr Rushforth Rd and Bent St

Without action, your water bill will double

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Your water bills could double if nothing's done

premium_icon POWER 30: Most influential people in the Clarence Valley

Who will be in our Power 30?

Here is the list so far of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

Harding comes good on promise to dying dad

Gold Coast boxer Troy Harding has lost 40kg after a deathbed wish from his dad to get back into the sport. He has a fight in Yamba coming up on the weekend.Photo by Richard Gosling

Yamba boxer has shed 40kg in preparation for fight night.

Local Partners