Chopper finds stranded paddler at Red Rock

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Westpac Helictoper came to the rescue of a paddler after he became stranded at Red Rock last night.

The helicopter was tasked at around 6.30pm tonight to assist in the search for the missing kayak paddler who last seen on the Salt Water Creek at Red Rock.

The paddler set out on 1km paddle upstream but became stranded 2kms up river due to the low tide.

The 67yo paddler was able to make contact with NSW Police but was unable to assist them with his location.

SES and Police were unsuccessful in locating him due to the low tide and dense bush.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter located the kayak paddler and winched in a NSW Paramedic. The Helicopter crews were able rescue the paddler before last light.

The 67yo male was flown to the Police Command post at Red Rock.

The kayaker was reported to have sustained no injuries.

The rescue came in a busy day for the chopper serivce who were previously called to transport an elderly female patient from Grafton Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital in the afternoon suffering a medical condition.