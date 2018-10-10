Menu
FOUND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was involved in the search for a missing 84-year-old man.
FOUND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was involved in the search for a missing 84-year-old man. Contributed
84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Oct 2018 9:24 AM

A MISSING 84-year-old man was found in the Myrtle Creek area this morning after spending the night exposed to the elements.

After a coordinated air and ground search, which included the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, the male was located around 7.15am beside his quad bike after he was reported missing yesterday.

A media spokesperson from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter said the man suffered bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

