Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Picture: AP
Wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Picture: AP
News

Chopper, plane collision kills seven

by New York Post
26th Aug 2019 6:21 AM

Seven people, including two children, were killed in a mid-air collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small airplane on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to reports.

The two crafts crashed over the city of Inca on the popular tourist island, with five of the victims - including the children - killed in the chopper and the other two in the airplane, the BBC reported.

Authorities said the airplane passengers were locals but haven't officially identified any victims or the nationalities of the other three killed.

At least one of the helicopter victims was Italian, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

 

Debris by a fence near Inca in Palma de Mallorca. Picture: AP
Debris by a fence near Inca in Palma de Mallorca. Picture: AP

Photos of the wreckage, which officials said landed near a farm not far from Inca Hospital, showed a tail section on a local road and a twisted hunk of metal on fire in a garden.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called it a tragic accident on Sunday and offered the families of the victims "solidarity and sympathies."

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks helicopter plane

Top Stories

    Speed camera slows Ulmarra's speedsters

    premium_icon Speed camera slows Ulmarra's speedsters

    News Latest figures show after long campaign, camera is working

    Work to make Yamba more sporty begins today

    premium_icon Work to make Yamba more sporty begins today

    Council News Expansion designed to encourage use of Yamba Sports Complex

    New life for oldest aged care in Yamba

    premium_icon New life for oldest aged care in Yamba

    Council News Expansion plans to come up before council meeting

    Aged care home expansion recommended after delay

    premium_icon Aged care home expansion recommended after delay

    Council News Developer reconsiders original plan