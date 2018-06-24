Chopper rescues walker in national park

IT HAS been a busy weekend for the Westpac Rescue helicopter, with two missions in two days over the Yamba area.

On Sunday, the helicopter was called out earlier to Shelley Beach Headland south of Yamba.

A 45yo male had suffered a suspected heart attack whilst bush walking in Yuragir NP with family.

The scene of the incident was remote which required the Rescue Helicopter to winch in a Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic.

The 45yo patient was treated and recovered by the rescue helicopter and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

This follows reports of an 80 year old man who was airlifted from Yamba after reportedly suffering a heart atack while rock fishing in Yamba.

He was also transported by the helicopter to Gold Coast hospital.