Chow down on an epic line-up

AFTER the success of the Yamba Bowling Club's debut Eat to the Beat last year, the free indie music festival returns this Sunday from noon with more delicious music, food, beer and wine in tow.

An epic line-up of Australian musicians will be bringing the good vibes to the Bowlo so bring a picnic rug and cushions and relax on the lawn while you soak up the relaxed coastal atmosphere, live tunes and diverse menu choices.

Why not bunker down for the whole eight-hour experience, starting with lunch and working your way towards a delicious dinner? There will be pop-up bars, street food alley and free fun for the kids all afternoon and into the evening.

Whether you come as a family or a couple, with friends or solo, you are bound to enjoy this free line-up of entertainment presented by the Yamba Bowling Club on the greens/barbecue area.

Festivities wrap up at 8pm.

Check out this year's Eat to the Beat line-up of rising Australian stars:

Mitch King

Mitch King is a travelling artist from Australia and his music is inspired by his love of life and sense of freedom.

He's had many achievements, from his song Coming Back being used to promote NFL team Green Bay Packers' first home game in 2016, single Burning clocking over 2.3million streams on Spotify and EP Southerly Change debuting at #2 on the iTunes blues charts for 10 days straight.

He's played a heap of renowned festivals including St Kilda, Byron Bluesfest and NYE on the Hill, toured internationally and sold out headline shows in Australia.

His roots and blues style is a sweet mixture of inventive, electrified and acoustic music. Combine this with dynamic live performances brimming with energy and magnetism that leave audiences captivated.

The Fergies

Experience the high-energy, toe-tapping folk, rock and blues of The Fergies, Brisbane's home grown, all-singing, all-playing, five-piece sibling band.

Since forming in late 2007, the award-winning family band has experienced a steady rise in momentum, playing for tens of thousands of people all over the country.

Their rich five-part harmonies and irresistible, tambourine-shaking, guitar-strumming, folk-dancing, electrified energy have attracted a broad and uniquely loyal fan-base of all ages, genders and walks of life, drawn to the band and their vibrant original music.

They have shared the stage with Powderfinger, played Bluesfest, Woodford Folk Festival and Riverstage in Brisbane, the Tivoli and at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony while taking out a host of national and state awards.

And this year is shaping up to an even bigger year for The Fergies with a highly anticipated second album set for release. Don't miss them at Yamba Bowlo this weekend.

Drop Legs

Drop Legs are quickly attracting growing crowds ready to party to their psychedelic blend of surf rock, hip-hop and reggae. With dank bass lines setting up grooves, they are the type of band that has fans going from a two-step to a mosh before ending arm in arm singing along to their anthemic hits.

Hailing from Byron Bay, Drop Legs have built a core following of fans thanks to their energetic party-friendly shows.

The past 12 months has seen them play venues and festivals across Europe, New Zealand and Australia, supporting Ocean Alley, The Bennies, SOJA and The Beautiful Girls.

The release of their debut album King Brown Sun Down last year lifted their profile, with airplay on Triple J and appreciation from the press. Drop Legs have big plans for 2019, spending time in the studio with Eric Coehlo (Angus and Julia Stone, Havana Meets Kingston) to prepare a string of new singles set to drop throughout the year.

Peach Fur

From the shores of the Gold Coast, high school buds Denny Hilder (vocals/rhythm guitar), Ben Crichton (lead guitar) and Mikey Woodworth (drums) have teamed with the talented Liam Ward (vocals/bass) to mix the different delectable flavours of rock 'n' roll brewed with a fusion of reggae and psych surf vibes.

Peach Fur have had their hands full smashing the circuit, playing festivals such as Shakafest, Ozfest, The Gold Coast Show, Hey Sunshine fest and Bohemian Beatfreaks, as well as regularly playing venues such as Elsewhere, Miami Shark Bar, NightQuarter, The Zoo, The Northern, plus many more.

They have also shared the stage with the likes of Dune Rats, The Delta Riggs, The Belligerents, Ross Wilson, Lime Cordiale, Bootleg Rascal and The Beautiful Girls.

The Bonnie Doons

The Bonnie Doons are an alternative-rock band formed in Brisbane. Inspired by artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sticky Fingers, Hendrix and Oasis, they create a wonderful surf-rock-reggae fusion.

This energetic group of lads has been building a buzz in the Brisbane music scene since playing their first show mid-2017.

They gained a strong local following after performing at a host of parties and live music venues from the Sunshine Coast down to Byron Bay, and supported Drop Legs for their Self Help album tour along the east coast.

Their debut single Catch Me was released late 2017. Instant attention from the local scene had the band playing regular Brisbane shows and opening for Wolfmother in December of 2017.

After a brief hiatus mid-2018 and the loss of their original drummer, the boys quickly returned to take the victory at The Brightside's Battle of the Bands competition, and shortly after supported Bootleg Rascal on the Brisbane leg of their Anonimo album tour.

With the release of their debut EP Face to Face in March this year, followed by a handful of live shows to launch it, this eccentric up-and-coming Brisbane band is well worth keeping an eye (and ear) on.