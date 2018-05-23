Jockey banned after failed drug test

Santa swoops in Goodwood Jockey Chris Caserta returns to scale after riding Rock Hard to victory in Race 1, The Ladbrokes Back Yourself Plate, during Caulfield Race Day at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

IN-FORM apprentice Chris Caserta has been suspended by Racing Victoria stewards for four months after being found guilty of using a banned substance.

Caserta was also found guilty of not providing a sample when requested by stewards and received four months for that charge as well but that will be served concurrently with the other suspension.

Caserta was asked by stewards at Caulfield track work on May 7 to provide a sample but he left the course before doing so.

Caserta instead drove to Cranbourne to ride in trials that morning where he was tested by stewards and returned a positive result for a substance which RASL (Racing Analytical Services Laboratory) later found to have been a banned substance.

Stewards went behind closed doors with Caserta when discussing what the substance was and the circumstances surrounding the irregularity.

Deputy Chief steward Rob Montgomery on delivering the 23 year-old his penalty gave him the following advice.

"You can't choose your family but you can choose your friends," Montgomery said.

He said Caserta needed to put his head down during his suspension and gain respect back.

"You've got to do the right thing. You're a good young rider on the way up and you don't get too many chances."