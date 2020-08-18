Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.
There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.
People and Places

CHRIS-CROSSING? How you can make mark on new bridge

Adam Hourigan
18th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE NEW Grafton bridge might be accurate, but now that the project is officially completed, it’s time to slap a name on our latest city treasure.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said that soon submissions would be called for to give the bridge it’s official title.

>>> RELATED: Roundabout return to end Grafton bridge project

“We need to get the community involved with this because it is their bridge,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Someone suggested the ‘Better-Late-Than-Never Bridge’, but I think we can do better than that.”

There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.
There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.

Mr Gulaptis cheekily suggested the “Chris Crossing”, not for his own gratification, but to represent the number of different routes suggested for crossing the river in the bridge’s extensive planning campaign.

Can you do better? Start thinking up your names now.

>>> FLASHBACK: Grafton bridge to open to traffic

Mr Gulaptis said the community would soon be given directions on how to provide suggested names for the new bridge.

The new Grafton bridge by night.
The new Grafton bridge by night.

And while at the event to mark the finishing of bridge work yesterday, and repeatedly in the past, Mr Gulaptis has referred to the bridge as “sexy”, The Daily Examiner is confirming with Transport for NSW whether that will be in consideration for the title.

We think you can do better.

There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.
There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.
bridge name chris gulaptis clarence development grafton grafton bridge new grafton bridge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

        Premium Content Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

        News Have you dreamt of owning a pet cow but didn't have the room? This could be the solution

        ROUNDABOUT RETURN: Grafton bridge project finished

        Premium Content ROUNDABOUT RETURN: Grafton bridge project finished

        News It is a project that has transformed the river city, and it finished just metres...

        Lawrence Museum expansion to put history on show

        Premium Content Lawrence Museum expansion to put history on show

        News With a new building added to the museum, the Lawrence Historical Society now needs...

        VOICES FOR THE EARTH: The EPA and environmental protection

        Premium Content VOICES FOR THE EARTH: The EPA and environmental protection

        Environment Investigation of Private Native Forestry operation by EPA slammed by Clarence...