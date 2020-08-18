CHRIS-CROSSING? How you can make mark on new bridge

There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.

THE NEW Grafton bridge might be accurate, but now that the project is officially completed, it’s time to slap a name on our latest city treasure.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said that soon submissions would be called for to give the bridge it’s official title.

“We need to get the community involved with this because it is their bridge,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Someone suggested the ‘Better-Late-Than-Never Bridge’, but I think we can do better than that.”

Mr Gulaptis cheekily suggested the “Chris Crossing”, not for his own gratification, but to represent the number of different routes suggested for crossing the river in the bridge’s extensive planning campaign.

Can you do better? Start thinking up your names now.

Mr Gulaptis said the community would soon be given directions on how to provide suggested names for the new bridge.

The new Grafton bridge by night.

And while at the event to mark the finishing of bridge work yesterday, and repeatedly in the past, Mr Gulaptis has referred to the bridge as “sexy”, The Daily Examiner is confirming with Transport for NSW whether that will be in consideration for the title.

We think you can do better.