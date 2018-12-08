Joanne Curtis emerges after Dawson arrest

Chris Dawson with Joanne Curtis, their child and Chris’ children with Lynette. Picture: Supplied

The one-time teenage lover and wife of accused murderer Chris Dawson emerged on Sydney's northern beaches yesterday - a day after it was revealed she is expected to be the police's star witness at his high-profile trial.

Now aged in her early 50s, neighbours say Joanne Curtis leads a quiet life in Dee Why and has spent almost 30 years living in the same block of brick units after leaving Dawson in 1990.

The Daily Telegraph revealed on Thursday Ms Curtis - who moved into Dawson's Bayview home when she was 16 only two days after his wife Lyn Dawson, disappeared in 1982 - has told investigators new information which led to the former rugby league star's sensational arrest on the Gold Coast this week.

Joanne Curtis (left) pictured leaving her Dee Why unit. Picture: John Grainger

Ms Curtis emerged from her unit at 7.30am yesterday with a young woman by her side and hopped into a waiting grey Toyota. Hidden behind sunglasses, Ms Curtis declined to comment when approached by The Saturday Telegraph.

She met Dawson at Cromer High School in 1980 where he was working as a sports teacher and they first had sex later the same year. The pair married in 1984, two years after Lyn went missing.