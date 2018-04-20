Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Gayle goes ballistic in furious IPL rampage
Cricket

Gayle goes ballistic in furious IPL rampage

20th Apr 2018 10:02 AM

CHRIS Gayle bludgeoned his sixth Indian Premier League hundred to help Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs Thursday.

Gayle scored 104 not out off 63 balls, containing 11 sixes and one four, as Punjab hit 193-3 after becoming the first team to win the toss and elect to bat first in this yearâ€™s competition.

The West Indian opener was particularly harsh on Rashid Khan, clubbing six sixes off him, including four in the 14th over.

Sunrisers could only manage 178-4 in reply as it plunged to its first defeat in the competition.

The Sunrisers suffered a big blow early on when opener Shikhar Dhawan was hit on his left elbow and retired hurt without scoring.

Kane Williamson (54) and Manish Pandey (57 not out) put on 76 for the third wicket although their partnership was a bit too slow as the asking rate mounted.

Gayle dances with Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta.
Gayle dances with Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta.

Pandey also added a quickfire 45 in 22 balls for the fifth wicket with Shakib Al Hasan (24 not out) but Punjab held its nerve.

Related Items

chris gayle ipl

Top Stories

    Fury at Minister's silence over subbies' cries for help

    Fury at Minister's silence over subbies' cries for help

    News Angry sub-contractors chasing $7.5 million in unpaid invoices say NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey hasn't followed through on offers to help them.

    Ostwald Bros liquidators face fight to stay in role

    premium_icon Ostwald Bros liquidators face fight to stay in role

    Business Members of committee representing creditors want liquidators sacked

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    Rugby Union VIDEO: Moose is joined behind the sports desk by special guest Burls.

    • 20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    • 5 snowdogrex
    GALLERY: Bridge traffic affected by rush hour collision

    GALLERY: Bridge traffic affected by rush hour collision

    Breaking P-plater involved in two-car crash adjacent to bridge

    Local Partners