Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson insulted each other for fun.
Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson insulted each other for fun.
Celebrity

Hemsworth’s brutal ScarJo insult

26th Apr 2019 9:55 AM

Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson didn't hold back when they were challenged to hurl personal insults at each other.

The two Avengers: Endgame stars stopped by BBC Radio 1 to play a game of 'Playground Insults' and took it in turns to abuse one another.

Johansson's insults were relatively tame and she mostly poked fun at Hemsworth's outrageous physique.

"Chris, you're ugly," Johansson said. "Everyone's been talking about it. You're just really ugly."

Chris Hemsworth dominated Scarlett Johansson in a game of Playground Insults.
Chris Hemsworth dominated Scarlett Johansson in a game of Playground Insults.

The actress who plays Black Widow also had a crack at Hemsworth's clothes, saying: "You've got a growing collection of grandma cardigans and I've been meaning to talk to you about it. It's cray."

Hemsworth's insults were way harsher with the Thor star mocking Johansson's intelligence.

"It's lucky you're beautiful because there's nothing up here," he said, pointing to his head.

"Wow, that's mean," a shocked Johansson said. "Did you just call me dumb? You went straight to dumb?"

He continued, "Do you even know how to spell your name, because no one else does."

"That cut deep," Johansson joked.

More Stories

avengers body shaming chris hemsworth marvel scarlett johansson

Top Stories

    Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

    Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

    News Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018? If so, the police want to hear from you

    SIGNING ON: Former Rebel one step closer to league dream

    premium_icon SIGNING ON: Former Rebel one step closer to league dream

    Rugby League Lewis Cooper signs with Bulldogs, player manager

    Get down and ugly on the greens, bowlings for good cause

    Get down and ugly on the greens, bowlings for good cause

    Offbeat Love some down-market dress up? Then get along to Bad Taste bowls.

    Anzac Day brings family together for special day

    premium_icon Anzac Day brings family together for special day

    Community It was special day for a family where service has become a tradition