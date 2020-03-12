Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth visited Lismore’s Friend of the Koala. Picture: Richard Dobson
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth visited Lismore’s Friend of the Koala. Picture: Richard Dobson
Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

JASMINE BURKE
12th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLUNTEERS at Friends of the Koala welcomed a special visitor this week when movie star Chris Hemsworth came to Lismore.

Operations and Communication Manager Claire Agnew said Hemsworth got to see the work volunteers do at the Lismore facility.

"He met Dimples, who is a joey in homecare after his mum was hit by a car and he was orphaned, and met the vet nurse Marley Christian," Ms Agnew said.

"He had a tour of the facilities, met other permanent koalas in care, saw our education centre and spoke to Marley about the work we do.

"We were thrilled to have him here visiting his local centre."

Hemsworth also visited partners Bangalow Koalas, who said they were "honoured" to have him stop by and help "spread the important message of saving and protecting the species and its habitat for the future", on a social media post.

chris hemsworth friends of the koala northern rivers entertainment
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THE FIRE: Youngest victims recount raw memories

        premium_icon THE FIRE: Youngest victims recount raw memories

        People and Places WATCH: documentary depicts the impact of bushfires on Nymboida primary school students four months on

        UPDATE: Police confirm fatality in bridge crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police confirm fatality in bridge crash

        Breaking Bridge closed for crime scene investigation

        Bags chock full of business

        premium_icon Bags chock full of business

        News For the past six years, Vikki Seekamp has been using an ingenious idea to...

        Nymboida featured in prestigious national travel magazine

        premium_icon Nymboida featured in prestigious national travel magazine

        Travel Village one of 22 towns named in endearing guide for tourists