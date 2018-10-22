Chris Hemsworth surprises hitchhiker with no ordinary lift

A HITCHHIKER in Brisbane hit the jackpot when Chris Hemsworth decided to pull over and offer him a very literal lift - via private helicopter.

The A-list actor picked up the Byron Bay-bound hitchhiker on the side of the road after landing in Brisbane with personal trainer Luke Zocchi on Friday, having wrapped filming the new Men in Black reboot in Italy earlier last week.

It turns out the hitchhiker was American musician Scott Hildebrand who had travelled from Mexico.

In the video, posted to Hemsworth's Instagram page on Sunday night, Zocchi says: "Just landed in Brizzy (Brisbane) and we've just seen a guy who is hitchhiking to Byron."

"We're going to Byron, we'll give him a lift," Hemsworth interjected.

"Little does he know we're getting a chopper," Zocchi continued.

An unsuspecting Hildebrand climbs into the car with his guitar and continually exclaims "no way" as he is driven to his waiting helicopter.

"Chip in for the gas all right, it's four grand," Hemsworth jokes.

A snapshot of a video showing Chris Hemsworth picking up hitchhiker Scott Hildebrand in Brisbane. Source: Instagram / @chrishemsworth

The Chicago musician told Nova's Ash, Kip and Luttsy with Susie O'Neill this morning that it was his first time hitchhiking and he had no idea who Hemsworth was until they arrived at the helipad.

"I was at the airport terminal in Brisbane trying to get back to Byron and I just thought I'd try to hitchhike. I've actually never hitchhiked before," he told the Brisbane breakfast radio show.

"I was out there for 15 minutes and they pulled up in this car…a black van. The one guy Luke was filming and at the time and I was like I don't know why they are filming, just on their phone, but I was kind of unsure of the whole situation."

At that point the duo said they were going to "switch vehicles" prompting Hildebrand to offer to "pitch for gas".

"All of a sudden we pull up to the helipad. They're like 'ever flown in a helicopter Scotty?' and I couldn't believe it and that's when I was like 'who are you guys?," he continued.

"Luke was like 'that's Chris Hemsworth, Thor' And I was like 'what? I couldn't believe it.'

The duo, the hitchhiker and his guitar then pile into the helicopter and make their way to Hemsworth's Byron pad.

"It was beautiful. We saw whales and dolphins. It was magical," Hildebrand said.

In the video Hemsworth then says "Alright Scotty, dream's over back to the normal hitchhiking, combis and stuff mate, you're on."

The Tourism Australia ambassador wrote alongside the video: "Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand @scotthilde #WelcomeToAustralia"