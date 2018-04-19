Menu
Chris Pratt speaks out about divorce to Anna Faris. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Chris Pratt breaks silence: ‘Divorce sucks’

by New York Post
19th Apr 2018 6:13 AM

BEYOND the joint statement announcing his split from Anna Faris in December, Chris Pratt has remained quiet - until now.

"Divorce sucks," the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star told the New York Post. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.

"It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

The actors share 5-year-old son Jack.

Happier days: Chris Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris and son Jack.
Faris, 41, has since moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt, 38, is presumed to be single.

The Overboard actress recently admitted that the former couple's social media presence added to the pressure after their breakup.

Anna Faris said that social media contributed to their breakup. Picture: MEGA
"I had a little bit of a childish feeling of 'Oh come on, f - king grow up!' Like, [there was] a little bit of anger. But that's not fair either, because I cultivated it," she said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in March. "We intentionally cultivated this idea of like, 'Look at this beautiful family.' There were so many moments that were like that but like anything on social media, you don't post like, 'Where the f - k is the toilet paper?!' or whatever."

 

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

