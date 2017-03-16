27°
News

Chris Staff's new single tops the country charts

Lesley Apps
| 16th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.
Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE ALL love a good Grafton country music success story, goodness knows there are plenty to choose from - Troy Cassar Daley, The McClymonts, Adam Eckersley, Col Finley, Tameaka Fairfull, Luke Austen, Aaron Bolton and other Clarence Valley names that have been synonymous with industry over the years.

In fact, it has been said by Adam Harvey that there must be something in the water in Grafton when it comes to churning out artists in this genre.

Chris Staff is also one of those talented musicians who has been playing around the country music traps for many years, his sharp skills on the lead guitar attracting the attention of big name artists keen to have him perform his licks on tour or in the recording studio.

Locals may remember Chris as part of the popular band Rimshot he started with his Grafton friends Michael Baxter and the late James Dempsey, who died in 2011 from epilepsy and left Rimshot with a void that saw them call it quits for a while.

"I lost the initiative and motivation after that. You never think you're going to bury your mate at 32,” Chris said.

But the talented Fender- endorsed guitarist had always had a yearning to be a singer/songwriter and in 2013 released his debut album Different Road and its self-titled first single.

After a rather low-key start and a change of management, Chris has repackaged and rebranded the album and recently released the second single off the album, Storm's A Comin'.

And blow him down, it's practically gone straight to number one.

The dedicated musician, whose day job is working in the disability sector, is over the moon and is aiming to bring home a bottle of wine to celebrate his "unexpected success” with his wife Amy.

Storm's A Comin' has been picked up by radio stations everywhere hence its fast track to the No. 1 spot on the online Country Tracks Chart. It debuted at No. 10 and almost overnight shot up to claim the country music crown and Staff said it felt great.

"You feel more accepted as artist. It takes a bit of pressure off trying it as a front man from an industry point of view which is really nice, to be taken more seriously.”

In May last year , Chris signed a major international distribution deal with Checked Label Services/ Sony Music and publishing deal with Kobalt Publishing. The album was released to iTunes that month and within its first week of release it reached Number 63 on iTunes Country Album Charts.

Album
Album

A short time later Chris signed up to CS Management, Cameron Syrett. Cameron has spent 35 plus years on major FM Radio in Sydney and has other well known artists on her books.

This guitar driven Storm's A Comin' with its strong harmonica has become Chris's defining track, one which take him from session player to country rock frontman, a gratifying moment for him since deciding to step out from the backline of other major artists to take on his own solo career.

To say the down-to-earth singer-songwriter is astounded at the success of only his second solo single would be an understatement.

"You never really know how things will go until you stick your head out and have a go.”

  • Chris Staff and his new band are on the road touring and will be bringing the Different Road Tour back to his home town on May 27 for a show at the Grafton District Services Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Questions asked after water overflows from depot site

Questions asked after water overflows from depot site

Just weeks after rain uncovered more asbestos on the Clarence Valley Council's depot site, there is now a muddy stream running from the site into a drain.

Bowler takes two hat-tricks, 9 for 14 in semi-final

MORE THAN A HANDFUL: Coutts Crossing Under 16 all-rounder Nick Lawson tore through the Harwood batting line-up taking a hat-trick and a double hat-trick.

NICK Lawson counts his lucky stars after unbelievable spell

Chris Staff's new single tops the country charts

Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.

Grafton's latest country music artist to enjoy chart-topping success

Diverse line-up of entertaining options

TUNE IN: Swedish guitarist Johannes Moller will perform at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium tonight.

Big line-up of entertainment kicks off Thursday

Local Partners

International visitors flock to North Coast

THE North Coast has experienced strong tourism growth with 331,000 international visitors spending almost $200 million in 2016.

Clarence Valley comes together to celebrate harmony

HAPPINESS: Maclean's Scottish heritage will be featured on Sunday at the Harmony Day event.

Yaegl Elders and Harwood Island Community have planned a massive day

Memorial service to remember fallen truck drivers

Daphne Metcalfe lays a red rose for her husband while at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall annual dedication service on Saturday at South Grafton. Photo Deebrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Grafton Truck Driver's Memorial Wall service on this weekend

Local art works and historical photos to be auctioned

Local art works will go under the hammer in Yamba next month to help secure the financial future of the Yamba Museum.

Local art works to go under the hammer next month.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

What's on the big screen this week

THINGS get weird in Gore Verbinski's new film, Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Joel Edgerton's loving finally debuts.

Chris Staff's new single tops the country charts

Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.

Grafton's latest country music artist to enjoy chart-topping success

Diverse line-up of entertaining options

TUNE IN: Swedish guitarist Johannes Moller will perform at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium tonight.

Big line-up of entertainment kicks off Thursday

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

Owners Committed To Sell

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 AUCTION

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

Vendor Keen To Hear Your Offer!!!

18 Morrison Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 $260,000...

A charming four bedroom low set home positioned just minutes from Graftons CBD, close to the Grafton Base hospital, numerous schools and a convenience shop on...

Motivated Vendors

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $249,000

Located high on South Hill is this four bedroom home, close to schools and transport making it ideal for the young family or investor. The home boasts many...

Delightful Dovedale Home

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $385,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

They built them solid and they built them to last

6 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 3 $425,000

This Maclean family home in the quite Cul de sac of Ayr Street was constructed by a local builder in the day when the supply of good sound hardwood was plentiful. ...

Lot 11 Stockmans Rest - 5491m2

Lot 11 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!