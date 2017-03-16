Chris Staff's new single tops the country charts

Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.

WE ALL love a good Grafton country music success story, goodness knows there are plenty to choose from - Troy Cassar Daley, The McClymonts, Adam Eckersley, Col Finley, Tameaka Fairfull, Luke Austen, Aaron Bolton and other Clarence Valley names that have been synonymous with industry over the years.

In fact, it has been said by Adam Harvey that there must be something in the water in Grafton when it comes to churning out artists in this genre.

Chris Staff is also one of those talented musicians who has been playing around the country music traps for many years, his sharp skills on the lead guitar attracting the attention of big name artists keen to have him perform his licks on tour or in the recording studio.

Locals may remember Chris as part of the popular band Rimshot he started with his Grafton friends Michael Baxter and the late James Dempsey, who died in 2011 from epilepsy and left Rimshot with a void that saw them call it quits for a while.

"I lost the initiative and motivation after that. You never think you're going to bury your mate at 32,” Chris said.

But the talented Fender- endorsed guitarist had always had a yearning to be a singer/songwriter and in 2013 released his debut album Different Road and its self-titled first single.

After a rather low-key start and a change of management, Chris has repackaged and rebranded the album and recently released the second single off the album, Storm's A Comin'.

And blow him down, it's practically gone straight to number one.

The dedicated musician, whose day job is working in the disability sector, is over the moon and is aiming to bring home a bottle of wine to celebrate his "unexpected success” with his wife Amy.

Storm's A Comin' has been picked up by radio stations everywhere hence its fast track to the No. 1 spot on the online Country Tracks Chart. It debuted at No. 10 and almost overnight shot up to claim the country music crown and Staff said it felt great.

"You feel more accepted as artist. It takes a bit of pressure off trying it as a front man from an industry point of view which is really nice, to be taken more seriously.”

In May last year , Chris signed a major international distribution deal with Checked Label Services/ Sony Music and publishing deal with Kobalt Publishing. The album was released to iTunes that month and within its first week of release it reached Number 63 on iTunes Country Album Charts.

Album

A short time later Chris signed up to CS Management, Cameron Syrett. Cameron has spent 35 plus years on major FM Radio in Sydney and has other well known artists on her books.

This guitar driven Storm's A Comin' with its strong harmonica has become Chris's defining track, one which take him from session player to country rock frontman, a gratifying moment for him since deciding to step out from the backline of other major artists to take on his own solo career.

To say the down-to-earth singer-songwriter is astounded at the success of only his second solo single would be an understatement.

"You never really know how things will go until you stick your head out and have a go.”