Waller, Size join greats in Hall Of Fame

Trainer Chris Waller laughs after Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman won race 7, the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes during The Championships — Day 2, Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Trainer Chris Waller laughs after Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman won race 7, the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes during The Championships — Day 2, Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller and leading Hong Kong-based conditioner John Size will be inducted into the Australian racing Hall Of Fame on Friday night.

Waller, who trains the world's best galloper Winx and has won the past seven Sydney trainers' premierships, said he was in awe of training legends like Bart Cummings and Tommy Smith after being selected to join the elite ranks of Australian racing.

"I was lucky enough to see Bart Cummings at his best and the tail end of Tommy Smith's training career,'' Waller said. "They were great trainers, I was in awe of them.

"I've heard many stories about Colin Hayes, and then there is the modern-day heroes like John Hawkes, Gai Waterhouse, David Hayes and others, so to join them in the Hall of Fame is something very special.

"I'm not losing sight of reality, they have done a lot more than me but who knows we might be able to catch them up.''

Waller said his Hall of Fame honour "caps everything" he has achieved so far in racing.

"There are the premierships, the big race wins mean a lot at different stages of your life, but to get into the Hall of Fame is the best,'' he said.

Waller is among the racing greats who will be inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame at a special ceremony in Sydney on Friday night.

Sydney's premier trainer will be joined by Hong Kong's premier trainer, John Size, the expatriate who has dominated one of the toughest racing centres in the world over the last two decades.

The late Colin Hayes, an inaugural Hall of Fame inductee along with Cummings and Smith back in 2001, joins his two contemporaries when awarded "Legend" status.

Champion Hong Kong trainer John Size.

In the jockeys category, 'Miracle' Mal Johnston, famous as the rider of inaugural Hall of Famer Kingston Town, and W.A. Billy Smith, winner of the 1960 Melbourne Cup, were inducted, while Sir Edward Deas Thomson and George Watson were honoured in the associates division.

There were four champion racehorses inducted into the Hall of Fame - Abercon, the only horse to beat the legendary Carbine three times, Poitrel who won the 1920 Melbourne Cup carrying 10st (63.5kg), the outstanding weight-for-age galloper Aquanita and Karasi, winner of three Grand Jumps.

2018 INDUCTEES

Legend

COLIN HAYES

Colin Hayes has been elevated to Legend status in the Hall Of Fame.

Horses

ABERCORN

POITREL

AQUANITA

KARASI

Jockeys

MALCOLM JOHNSTON

W.A. 'BILLY' SMITH

Trainers

JOHN SIZE

CHRIS WALLER

Associates

SIR EDWARD DEAS THOMSON

GEORGE WATSON