Christensen outraged by claims made on flyer

DAWSON MP George Christensen was one of the strongest voices in parliament in favour of establishing the Royal Commission into banking, even threatening to cross the floor and 'go rogue' if his government didn't support it.

So when a flyer started appearing in letterboxes in his electorate claiming he fought against the commission, he was perplexed.

The flyer outlines some of the findings that have been revealed as part of the inquiry, such as charging bank fees to people who had died.

It also claims that the outspoken Dawson MP supported $13.2 billion tax cuts for banks and voted against setting up the commission.

"George Christensen voted 25 times to block a royal commission into the banks", the flyer stated.

Mr Christensen said the truth was "quite opposite".

In November last year he gave his leader, Malcolm Turnbull, until December 4 to support the commission.

"I had listened to the stories of a lot of small business owners and farmers throughout North Queensland and beyond and their treatment at the hands of big banks was unethical and in some cases I believed criminal," Mr Christensen said.

"The cold, calculated treatment by banks and other financial institutions was pushing people to breaking point and their stories strengthened my resolve to push for a royal commission.

"That's why I organised briefings for other MPs and went so hard at the end of last year on this issue.

"History will show that I, along with a small number of Nationals MPs, took a stance that proved to be successful."

During the months before the Royal Commission was called Mr Christensen worked with Ross Waraker, the head of the White Collar Crime Reform group, who confirmed his key role.

"Crossing the floor is serious business and George was not going to do that unless he was satisfied there was a genuine problem," Mr Warakar said.

"But when push came to shove, he put everything behind it."

It was stated on the flyer Michael O'Connor from Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, Melbourne, authorised it. Mr O'Connor was unavailable for comment.