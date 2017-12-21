Menu
Christmas boom in adult games, not just kids' toys

Boyd Moore, from Toyworld Maclean, shows off some of the popular toys going out for Christmas time. Adam Hourigan
CHRISTMAS is generally the boom time for kids toys, but the adults have been hitting the toy shops in droves this year.

Toyworld Maclean owner Boyd Moore said the adult card game, Cards Against Humanity, was one of the most popular purchases leading up to Christmas.

"We sell a couple of them a day,” he said.

"We've had to reorder them in so they'll be here today.

"It's been our biggest seller all year. Even now, the holidaymakers and campers all come in and grab it.”

Mr Moore said remote- controlled cars, boats or anything generally with a remote control, had been popular, as well as trampolines to get the kids outside.

Hatchimals, which were described as the hottest toy of last year are again popular with the kids, with creators bringing out a "twin” version of the robotic animals who emerge from an egg.

One area that is also proving popular is in the science, technology, engineering and maths sector, or STEM as it is known in schools.

"We've got the make your own droids, and Meccano had a really good one that sold out really quickly,” Mr Moore said.

"Lego has one out for young kids called Lego Boost, where they can build and design it themselves and program it via an app.

"It is an introduction to coding and they are used in schools as well.”

Mr Moore said they would be open on Sunday for the Christmas Eve rush.

"We're open 10am-2pm, because we always get some last-minute people who come in looking for something, or anything,” he laughed.

The shop will take a rest on Boxing Day, eschewing the usual sale and waiting for the MacMarkets in early January for their biggest post-Christmas sale.

