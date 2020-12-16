CHRISTMAS CASH: How to get your hands on free money

Gurmesh Singh wants to spread Christmas cheer by reminding people to check with Revenue NSW for any unclaimed money they might be owed.

FOR most people, the closest they will ever get to free money is by raiding parents' wallets when they are a teen. Until now.

You may not know it, but somewhere in the darkest recesses of the NSW Government - there is a treasure trove of untold millions, sitting there doing nothing but earning interest for the state.

And some of this unclaimed money, made up of unpresented cheques, dividend payouts, refunds and random payments, could be yours if the name is right.

For instance, if your name is Fanny Johnson of address unknown, you are owed $5,724.89 from the Public Trust Office from 1989. Go get it Fanny!

And if you are Peter Brown who once lived at 38 Cowper St, Port Kembla, Diabetes NSW owes you $617.29 in refunded money from 2012. See Peter? It's so easy.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh is encouraging residents to reconnect with their money, which amounts to more than $457 million, and get some extra cash to spend this Christmas at the same time.

All you have to do is go to revenue.nsw.gov.au and find out if shares you didn't know you had have totally paid out.

"Christmas is a time of year where all families could do with a little extra," Mr Singh said.

"COVID-19 has also seen many families tighten their budgets. A quick search could help identify money that is sitting waiting to be claimed through Revenue NSW that could be used these summer holidays.

"It's quick and easy to check if you have unclaimed money. Simply visit the Revenue NSW website and type your name into the free search tool. If you do find some money, lodge a claim with Revenue NSW and collect your money."

Revenue NSW holds more than a million unclaimed items from private companies, State Trustees, local councils and government agencies that can't be returned to the owner because their contact details are out of date and they cannot be tracked down.

The NSW Government holds unclaimed money indefinitely until it is claimed. It includes share dividends, trust accounts, refunds, commissions, deceased estates and money from a range of other sources.