The finishing pose of I t 's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year performance.
The finishing pose of I t 's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year performance. Caitlan Charles
News

Christmas concert truly delightful

15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
THE Clarence River Dance Academy Christmas Concert was full of festive cheer this year.

The Christmas opening brought a few classics to the stage, with dancers of all ages performing It's the Most Wonderful Time of Year, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and The Man with the Bag.

Following the opening numbers, the audience was treated to a wide range of dances from students.

But the main act was Cinderella, where the CRDA students brought to life one of the most famous fairy tales in history.

Grafton Daily Examiner

