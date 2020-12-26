CHRISTMAS DAY: Spreading the message of the season

WITH church services cancelled or restricted for much of the year, small crowds were able to attend Christmas mass services throughout the area.

However, many still missed out on the Christmas message from our religious leaders, and some churches took the opportunity to put their services, and Christmas sermon online.

Recorded in Lismore, Catholic Bishop Greg Homeming presented his Christmas mass, uploading it to YouTube. The service was prefaced with a bit of local influence, with local songwriter Luke Vassella’s Christmas in Lismore the opening number.

You can view the sermon here:

In Grafton’s Christ Church Cathedral, dean Greg Jenks continued to upload his masses and sermons for people.

His Christmas sermon was based on a letter he received from a fellow priest and friend from Palestine, who is now teaching in England.

You can view his sermon here: