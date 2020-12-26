Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore Catholic Diocese Bishop Greg Homeming
Lismore Catholic Diocese Bishop Greg Homeming
Religion & Spirituality

CHRISTMAS DAY: Spreading the message of the season

Adam Hourigan
26th Dec 2020 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH church services cancelled or restricted for much of the year, small crowds were able to attend Christmas mass services throughout the area.

However, many still missed out on the Christmas message from our religious leaders, and some churches took the opportunity to put their services, and Christmas sermon online.

Recorded in Lismore, Catholic Bishop Greg Homeming presented his Christmas mass, uploading it to YouTube. The service was prefaced with a bit of local influence, with local songwriter Luke Vassella’s Christmas in Lismore the opening number.

You can view the sermon here:

In Grafton’s Christ Church Cathedral, dean Greg Jenks continued to upload his masses and sermons for people.

His Christmas sermon was based on a letter he received from a fellow priest and friend from Palestine, who is now teaching in England.

You can view his sermon here:

christ church cathedral christmas day greg homeming greg jenks lismore diocese
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Busy Christmas for Grafton fire crews

        Premium Content Busy Christmas for Grafton fire crews

        News Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton were kept busy this Christmas with four call-outs to various jobs

        Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

        Premium Content Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

        News Double-demerit points remain in place across the Christmas weekend as NSW Police...

        Waste levy waived for flood affected areas

        Premium Content Waste levy waived for flood affected areas

        News The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents disposing of flood...

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year