Christmas festivities around the Valley

TODAY

Kids Xmas Party

5:30pm @ Maclean Hotel

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 20

The Clarence Greens End of Year Lunch

1pm @ Maclean Hotel

1 Day Gathering

9:30am @ Kate's Place, Halfway Creek

Kate's Yolngu kinship mother from Mäpuru, North East Arnhem Land has arrived. Roslyn is a master weaver and elder. She is keen to join with us to teach weaving here on the North Coast, NSW. Exchange: $80 BYO FOOD

THURSDAY DECEMBER 21

Christmas Table Centre Piece Workshop

6pm @ Paper Daisy Florist Grafton

Paper Daisy will be holding a Christmas table centre piece workshop on the 21st of December. All supplies and nibbles will be provided on the night. It is $80pp with only 10 spots available.

Zumba Christmas Party

7pm @ Maclean Primary School

The HUB Community Space Christmas Lunch

12pm @ The HUB Baptist Grafton

This is a lunch together to celebrate the amazing people who have volunteered countless hours in the community space and to also celebrate the new friendships we have made with everyone who has become a part of the awesome journey with the Community Space! We hope you can make it!

Ladies Thursday Scroungers

Names in by 8:15am @ Maclean Bowling Club

Come along and enjoy our last game before Christmas and stay for some Christmas cheer after the game.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 22

Ho Ho Ho Xmas Tripple Threat

9pm @ Yamba Shores Tavern

Its Time to get festive! Featuring Brisbane DJ JESSE VINCE, DJ RJay and Gold Coast DJ JayMZ this night is set to be huge! Wear your best festive outfit we have pressies for best dressed. Spread the word Santa Claus is coming to town!

Gold Frankincense & Myrrh Workshops

4pm @ 8 Coonawarra Court

Come by anytime between 4 & 7pm to connect and share in making a special Christmas gift of Gold leaf, Frankincense and Myrrh essential oils. See Video post courtesy of SkyLee oils xo $10 to make this precious rollerball and take home with you as a gift for yourself or others!

SATURDAY DECEMBER 23

Wooli Family Day Markets

9am @ Wooli

Great opportunity to grab some last minute gifts. And with the jumping castle we have the kids sorted and yummy food and coffee for the adults.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 24

Woodford Warriors Special Xmas Eve Raffle

5:30pm @ Maclean Bowling Club

The Woodford Island Warriors Special Christmas Eve Raffle, lots of Hams, Christmas goodies and seafood trays to be won! plus a surprise visit from Santa! Tickets on sale from 5:30pm and drawn at 7:00pm

50 Last Chance Ham Raffles

4pm @ Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba

2017 Christmas Celebration

10am @ Wellspring Christian Church, Treelands Dr, Yamba

Christmas service with Carols and the Wellspring kids will have games and a jumping castle... Let's celebrate Jesus Birthday together!