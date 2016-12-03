36°
Christmas has arrived in Grafton

Caitlan Charles | 3rd Dec 2016 1:53 PM
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Santa arrives at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday, ready to have his photo taken with all the kids in the Clarence Valley.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Santa arrives at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday, ready to have his photo taken with all the kids in the Clarence Valley. Caitlan Charles

WITH Grafton's weather soaring into the high 30s, Santa was forced to abandon his reindeer and sleigh and ask a few locals for help.

Waving excitedly from the back of a horse and cart, Santa arrived at Grafton Shoppingworld this morning, ready to spread the Christmas cheer with everyone in the Clarence Valley.

Santa's little helpers from Studio One Dance Academy where there to help with the entertainment, performing a few Christmas numbers for the parents and kids waiting to have their photo taken with Santa.

As Santa added a few final touches to his Christmassy look before the official photos began, he told the Daily Examiner how much he loved visiting the children of Grafton at Christmas time.

"The smiles on kids faces,” he said was his favourite part of Christmas time.

While he only gets to Grafton at Christmas time, Santa said he would be around for a few days this year.

Over the years, Santa has had a few funny requests from kids and parents, but he's excited to hear what the kids want.

For Christmas this year, Santa had a request of his own. "I'd like a box of cigars,” he said.

Santa will be at Grafton Shoppingworld every day until Christmas Eve, so don't forget to ask him what you want for Christmas before he heads home to the North Pole.

Santa photo times:

Dec 5 to 9: 10am-2pm

Dec 10 to 11: 9am-2pm

Dec 12 to 16: 10am-2pm

Dec 17 to 18: 9am-2pm

Dec 19 to 21: 10am-1pm; 2pm-4pm

Dec 22: 10am-1pm; 2pm-4pm; 5pm-7pm

Dec 23: 10am-1pm; 2pm-4pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-1pm

