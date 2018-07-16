Christmas in July for the Jacaranda Festival

FOR the chance to meet the new Jacaranda Queen candidates and to celebrate Christmas a little early, the Jacaranda Festival is hosting Christmas in July at the Village Green Hotel this Saturday.

Jacaranda Festival co-ordinator Leah Wallace said it was the best opportunity for the community to meet and support this year's candidates.

On the night there will also be a wine auction and a lucky door prize up for grabs.

"There are great prizes and it's always good food and great entertainment at the Village Green,” she said.

Ms Wallace said this event kicks off the women's group fundraising efforts.

The raffle will also be drawn on the night.

"The raffle has been organised by the current Queen Alana who is helping the girls with fundraising,” Ms Wallace said.

"Alana continues to be a large part of the festival.”

Raffle prizes include:

First: Two nights on a houseboat by Yamba2Grafton Houseboat Hire.

Second: A $100 dinner voucher and bottle of wine from the Village Green Hotel.

Third: $40 gift voucher donated by Heir Affiti.

Fourth: Jar of tea donated by Pauly and Co valued at $40.

Fifth: $25 voucher donated by Sweet Sissys.

Tickets for Christmas in July and raffle available from the Jacaranda office and candidates.