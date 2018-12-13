Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
12 North Meadow Drive in Grafton, who are raising funds for Headspace.
12 North Meadow Drive in Grafton, who are raising funds for Headspace.
News

Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

ebony stansfield
by
13th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SANTA Claus is coming to town, and in response people are lighting up the Valley.

Christmas light displays of all size had popped up all around the Valley, a joyful reminder Christmas is just around the corner.

But if you aren't sure where to catch a glimpse of the sparkle, we have you covered with a comprehensive map with more than 40 streets guiding you the way.

Remember to zoom out on the map to see other Valley suburbs/villages.

However, this is only the beginning. As Christmas nears we will be adding more photo's of light displays and more addresses, so bookmark this page.

Do you know of a light display we've missed? Is your Christmas wonderland missing? Do you have a photo of a magnificent house with lights? Please email us at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au with a photo to get included on the map.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
christmas lights clarence valley christmas lights 2018 clarence valley lights 2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Court bursting at the seams

    premium_icon Court bursting at the seams

    News 'The proposed extra sitting days would help clear up the Local Court backlog in these regions now, and well into the future.'

    Irish conmen rip off Clarence Valley and move south

    premium_icon Irish conmen rip off Clarence Valley and move south

    News Conmen owe Maclean landscaping business $3300

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners