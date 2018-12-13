Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

12 North Meadow Drive in Grafton, who are raising funds for Headspace.

SANTA Claus is coming to town, and in response people are lighting up the Valley.

Christmas light displays of all size had popped up all around the Valley, a joyful reminder Christmas is just around the corner.

But if you aren't sure where to catch a glimpse of the sparkle, we have you covered with a comprehensive map with more than 40 streets guiding you the way.

Remember to zoom out on the map to see other Valley suburbs/villages.

However, this is only the beginning. As Christmas nears we will be adding more photo's of light displays and more addresses, so bookmark this page.

Do you know of a light display we've missed? Is your Christmas wonderland missing? Do you have a photo of a magnificent house with lights? Please email us at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au with a photo to get included on the map.