Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maisie Monaghan woke up on Christmas Eve to take a look at the decent rainfall the Clarence received overnight.
Maisie Monaghan woke up on Christmas Eve to take a look at the decent rainfall the Clarence received overnight.
Weather

Christmas miracle as rain falls over valley

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Dec 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S a sound from the sky, and it’s not Santa and his sleigh quite yet, though it could be the best Christmas gift many get.

With drought and fires surrounding the area, many people were thrilled to hear the sound of rain from an early morning storm that is still settled over much of the Clarence Valley.

According to the Grafton Airport rain gauge, the storm started around 2am, and has dumped about 16mm or rain as of 7.30am.

There are similar readings at the Yamba gauge when the storm arrived around 2.30am, with 16mm also recorded there.

The rainfall in both areas last night has exceeded what the area has received for the entire month combined with Grafton having only had 5mm previous to this morning, and Yamba only 10mm.

The good news is that the rain is expected across Christmas Day, with the Bureau predicting another storm bringing up to 20mm of rain continuing into Boxing Day.

The remainder of the week is predicted to be cloudy and clearing, with temperatures creeping back into the 30s just before new year.

clarence rain
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        Motoring NSW most dangerous roads have been revealed as police launch a Christmas crackdown and double demerit point penalties.

        • 24th Dec 2019 7:18 AM
        Firey thanks those who saved his life after heart attack

        premium_icon Firey thanks those who saved his life after heart attack

        News 'I had a blood clot block my heart and it immediately stopped'

        Year in review: Biggest stories of May 2019

        Year in review: Biggest stories of May 2019

        People and Places Find out what was making news in May this year

        Reflecting on long love of books

        premium_icon Reflecting on long love of books

        News After 32 years, Michael Bailey knows where every last book hides at the Maclean...