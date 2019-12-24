Christmas miracle as rain falls over valley

Maisie Monaghan woke up on Christmas Eve to take a look at the decent rainfall the Clarence received overnight.

THERE’S a sound from the sky, and it’s not Santa and his sleigh quite yet, though it could be the best Christmas gift many get.

With drought and fires surrounding the area, many people were thrilled to hear the sound of rain from an early morning storm that is still settled over much of the Clarence Valley.

According to the Grafton Airport rain gauge, the storm started around 2am, and has dumped about 16mm or rain as of 7.30am.

There are similar readings at the Yamba gauge when the storm arrived around 2.30am, with 16mm also recorded there.

The rainfall in both areas last night has exceeded what the area has received for the entire month combined with Grafton having only had 5mm previous to this morning, and Yamba only 10mm.

The good news is that the rain is expected across Christmas Day, with the Bureau predicting another storm bringing up to 20mm of rain continuing into Boxing Day.

The remainder of the week is predicted to be cloudy and clearing, with temperatures creeping back into the 30s just before new year.