Party gets out of control after too many drinks

Christmas party gone wrong: Dalby man charged after starting a fight at local pub

A 43-YEAR-OLD man has been charged as he terrorised patrons at the Russell Tavern.

On December 14, Police Prosecutor Sergent Derek Brady told the court that, Anthony James Mills attended a work Christmas party when he engaged in a verbal argument, after accusing a fellow patron of stealing his drink.

Sgt Brady stated that Mills became agitated very quickly, grabbing a nearby pool cue with the intention to strike to victim.

Staff were able to brake up the scuffle however, Mills proceeded to follow the victim to a near by park where police intercepted and took him back to the Dalby police station for detainment.

The 43 year old who had just been made redundant, did not comply with police once back at the station.

Mills believed that he was being treated unfairly and proceeded to grab his phone in an attempt to record police.

Mills continuously demanded that he should be released and yelled abuse at police.

Dalby police were able to get Mills under control before he made another attempt to take his phone from police and was charged for obstructing a police officer.

Duty Lawyer Clare Graham told the court that Mills believes that this 'completely out of character for him'

"He was dealing with losing his job and has since recognised he has a problem with alcohol"

Mills was charge for being a public nuisance and fined $750.

Conviction was recorded.