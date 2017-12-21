Christmas thieves strike again

Surveillance footage of the seven young people captured stealing Christmas decorations at South Grafton News and Gifts.

Surveillance footage of the seven young people captured stealing Christmas decorations at South Grafton News and Gifts. Facebook

BRAD Layton fears the Clarence Valley Christmas spirit is disappearing after being the latest victim of decoration theft.

Surveillance captured by the South Grafton News and Gifts owner allegedly shows seven young people walking down Skinner Street on Monday night and removing six decorative stars hung outside the shopfront, worth a total value of $130.

"It's just disappointing," Mr Layton said. "They had been up for three weeks and it would have been nice to see them on Christmas day.

Do you recognise these children? Facebook

"Fortunately, we've already had a few people come in and tell us who these kids are because they're just as upset that this has happened."

Mr Layton said it wasn't the monetary value of the theft, but the fact that Christmas decorations had been targeted in the first place.

""There seem to be a lot of Christmas decorations and lights being stolen in the area," he said. "It's a sign of disrespect to all of those people trying to put a bit of cheer into the festive season.

Surveillance footage of one individual reaching up to pull down the star decoration. Facebook

"Not many decorations have been put up around the CBD in the first place, so it's hard to get anyone motivated when something like this happens."

Despite the setback, Mr Layton said he will put more decorations up tonight.

"Businesses around town haven't really done much this year with decorations, so we're making sure we keep it going, even just on our street," he said.

"When our shop is lit up at night time, it looks lovely so we want to keep that Christmas spirit going."