‘Don’t let our son die in vain’: Family’s plea for action

Joe Cassaniti, the uncle of 18-year-old Christopher Cassaniti, gave a statement on behalf of the family on Tuesday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

THE heartbroken family of an 18-year-old crushed to death under scaffolding have demanded action to stop workplace deaths, saying: "No other family should have to go through this horrendous­ pain."

"While nothing can bring our son back, we don't want his death to be just another statistic," Christopher Cassaniti's family said yesterday.

"We ask that the government step in and take immediate­ action and implement stringent measures regarding safety on construction sites. Crucial safety checks and procedures need to be at the front and centre of every construction site."

Christopher became the fifth person to die this year in a workplace accident in NSW when scaffolding collapsed at the building site at Macquarie Park on Monday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday said her "heart goes out" to Christopher's family and friends.

"SafeWork NSW is carrying out a full investigation into the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner­," Ms Berejiklian said.

"If it is found there is more the government can do to keep people safe on worksites, we will of course take action."

Christopher Cassaniti celebrates his 18th birthday at work just days before he was crushed by falling scaffolding.

Christopher's father Rob Cassaniti yesterday told The Daily Telegraph that Christopher's mother Patrizia, who regularly operated her coffee van at the worksite, had helped her son get a job there.

"He wanted to be an excavator like his family friend, Phil," Mr Cassaniti said.

"He was hoping to join him once he finished his apprenticeship­."

Father Rob Cassaniti with his boys when they were younger … Christopher is back right. Picture: Facebook

The family said it was Christopher's first job, which coincided with him also getting­ the keys to his first car.

They said the death of their "gentle, kind and hardworking son" just days after celebrating his 18th birthday with family and friends had left them "devastated and empty".

A 39-year-old man who was also injured when the scaffolding collapsed was yesterday in a stable condition in Royal North Shore Hospital.

Opposition planning spokeswoman Tania Mihailuk last night pledged to write to new Planning Minister Rob Stokes to demand he explain­ "what steps he will be taking to reassure the community that its worksites are safe".

The tight-knit family is pleading for action on workplace safety so other families won’t endure the same ‘horrendous pain’. Picture: Facebook

She said the government's own property development arm Landcom controlled the Macquarie Park site, known as Lachlan's Line, raising more questions for the incoming minister.

"I would like to hear from the minister what steps Landcom is taking to ensure there isn't a repeat of this terrible incident," Ms Mihailuk said.

"If Landcom has conducted a recent safety audit of its sites then we would like to see that report, if not then the minister needs to explain whether he intends to order one given what has happened in Macquarie Park."

Christopher (centre) celebrating his 18th birthday with brothers Adriano (left) and Michael two days before he sustained fatal injuries at work. Picture: Facebook

Federal and state leaders expressed their condolences for the Cassaniti family yesterday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on social media: "I am just so saddened about the death of young scaffolding apprentice Christopher Cassaniti. To his parents and workmates, my heart goes out to you. Just heartbreaking."

Labor leader Bill Shorten wrote: "As a father of three, it is incomprehensible what his family must be going through at this time - and I think I speak for everyone when I say they are in our thoughts."

The Parents of Christopher Cassaniti at the Scaffolding collapse scene at Macquarie Park on Monday. Picture: Nine News

The state government is spending $150 million in the Lachlan's Line project, with Landcom coming up with the masterplan. Building company Ganellan is constructing the site for Chinese developer Greenland.

Contractor Synergy Scaffolding Services last night said it would co-operate fully with the investigation into the collapse.

SafeWork NSW executive director Tony Williams said some of the co-workers who saw Monday's tragedy unfold were giving detailed statements to the investigation, which included NSW Police and SafeWork engineers.

"Those interviews will be taking place right now," Mr Williams said.

"We will be looking at loading, at design, at maintenance, at ground conditions, at weather conditions - we'll be looking at everything. We will look at the history of this organisation, of the scaffolding company."

First responders frantically try to release those trapped. Picture: 10 News First

The investigation could take a year to complete, Mr Williams said.

Footage of the immediate aftermath of the collapse showed men in high-visibility workwear rushing towards the rubble. "You're wasting time," one man screams, before another shouts "my brother's down there".

Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union national secretary Dave Noonan­ said appropriately maintained scaffolding should not collapse.

"If a scaffold is properly constructed, maintained, not overloaded or otherwise impacted­ it doesn't fall down," Mr Noonan said.

"The answer will be in there somewhere.

"This tragedy in particular is causing a lot of trauma and grief right across Australia."

As well as being interviewed for the investigation, workers returned to the site on Tuesday for counselling.

The site of the scaffolding collapse at Lachlan’s Line construction site at Macquarie Park. Picture: Toby Zerna

With his parents and Rob who said he was working his first job, which coincided with him also getting­ the keys to his first car. Picture: Facebook