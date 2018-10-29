Skase widow auctions $100,000 of belongings

Items belonging to Christopher Skase are up for auction. Picture: Supplied

THE widow of disgraced businessman Christopher Skase is selling off mementos from the couple's former high life.

According to a report by Fairfax Media, among the items up for grabs are a Hermes library ladder, a fossil, ashtrays and a monogrammed briefcase.

The goods are reportedly valued at $100,000, and have been put up for sale by the late Skase's wife, Pixie.

The items go under the hammer at the Leonard Joel Auction House in Melbourne this coming Thursday.

Pixie Skase and Christopher Skase pictured in Majorca. Picture: Supplied

You could also snap up Skase's Louis Vuitton briefcase complete with his initials (CCS), which is expected to snare up to $1500; there's a classic MGM wall clock ($160 to $240) complete with famed lion, gifted to the businessman after his $1.2 billion bid for the film studio crashed and burned in 1989.

There's also reportedly a 1953 oil painting of a young woman, believed to be Pixie Skase, by Australian artist Archibald Douglas Colquhoun.

Items also available, according to Fairfax Media, are 40 jewellery pieces including an 18-carat gold, emerald and diamond ring valued at $3000 to $5000.

John Albrecht, Leonard Joel managing director, told Fairfax Media the pieces ''travelled the world'' with the Skases.

He also said that items such as anything vintage by Hermes was in high demand.

Christopher Skase around the time he owned Channel 7 in 1988. Picture: Supplied

He also told Fairfax Media that although younger buyers would not necessarily be aware of Skase's past but would be "interested in the project".

The Skases abandoned Australia for Spain in 1991 after the disgraced businessman racked up personal debts of $170 million and corporate debts of $1.7 billion.

Skase died of stomach cancer in Majorca in 2001.

Pixie Skase returned to Melbourne in 2009 and has kept largely out of the public eye.