Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head.
SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head. Cody Fox
News

Chronicle journalist Jess braves the shave for good cause

Carlie Walker
by
31st Mar 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAIR one minute, gone the next.

On Friday night, Chronicle journalist Jessica Lamb sacrificed the locks she'd been growing for three years for a greater cause - to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In total Ms Lamb raised more than $2860, with the biggest donation coming from Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright.

Earlier this year, Mr Hanwright told Jess if she did the shave, he'd donate $1000.

Both came through on their promises.

Her inspiration was her friend, Andrew Smith, who is currently battling testicular cancer.

Ms Lamb's boyfriend Matt Smith promised if she reached $2000, he'd also be brave and shave.

So on Friday night, that's what he did, along with raising an extra $50 for the cause by sacrificing his moustache.

Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head.
Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head. Annie Perets

More Stories

chronicle jessica lamb journalist shave for a cure
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Quest to name new playground equipment for Jaca Park

    Quest to name new playground equipment for Jaca Park

    Council News Clarence Valley nautical theme chosen as residents asked to vote for name of key piece of playground equipment in new park.

    Eyes in the sky are coming to Grafton

    premium_icon Eyes in the sky are coming to Grafton

    News Cafe owner lauds chamber for community safety push

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:00 AM
    Aussie extremist complains jail is too hard

    Aussie extremist complains jail is too hard

    Crime Jail is too much for the man accused of killing 50 people

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on highway

    News Those heading north or south will be affected

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:11 AM