CHS CRICKET: Ensbey to fly flag on home turf

SCHOOL CRICKET: Grafton High School student Hayden Ensbey will join more than 100 elite cricketers this week when the Clarence Valley hosts the NSW CHS Boys' Cricket Championships.

It will be the first time the tournament has been held in the Clarence, with 10 regions from throughout the state competing.

Ensbey will be part of the North Coast side after gaining selection earlier in the year, and the talented all-rounder can't wait to ply his trade against some of the best young cricketers in the state.

"This is the first time I have been selected in the North Coast team,” Ensbey said during the week.

"Last year I was selected as a shadow and this year I was lucky enough to get the call-up. It should be a fantastic four days of cricket and I'm looking forward to it.”

The talented all-rounder is under no illusions the tournament will be tough, but added the North Coast team had the players to be more than competitive against some of the more fancied sides.

"When I went down to the trials in Coffs Harbour I soon realised we have a very strong team,” he said. "A lot of players are good in most areas. There are a few handy all-rounders and some very good fast bowlers.

"Anything can happen in a game of cricket so we are definitely in with a chance.”

Ensbey, who plays for reigning North Coast Premier League champions Harwood and Coffs Coast Chargers in the Plan B Regional Big Bash, considers himself a bowling all-rounder who chips in with a few runs while batting in the lower-middle order.

"I'd like to say I'm a bit of an all-rounder. I bowl left arm orthodox and hopefully I can contribute with the bat down the order,” he said.

The tournament has a proud history, with current Test players Steve Smith, David Warner and Josh Hazelwood all products of the CHS system.

50-over matches will be played today through to Thursday at McKittrick Park, Lower Fisher Park and JJ Lawrence Field in Grafton, Harwood Cricket Ground and Yamba Oval.

North Coast gets its campaign under way against South Coast at Lower Fisher Park at 9.30am on Monday.

NORTH COAST

Mitchell Boyd, Jake Weir, Harrison Bassingthwaighte (Kingscliff HS), Jesse Barnwell (Ballina Coast HS), Brady Toniello (The Rivers SC - Lismore HS), Harry McMillan (Coffs Harbour SC), Hayden Ensbey (Grafton HS), Connor Cook (Camden Haven HS), Mitchell Korn (Kempsey HS), Lachlan Munday (Melville HS), Blake Austin, Hayden Cross (Coffs Harbour HS). Manager: Sean Lowrey (Kingscliff HS).

NSWCHS Boys Cricket Convener's Message

I would like to acknowledge the North Coast Schools Sports Association for hosting the NSWCHS Boys Cricket Championships. Their Sports Coordination Officer Mr Michael Kirwan and Sports Coordination Support Officer Ms Chris Molyneux have taken on the administration of the event. Along with the championship manager, Mrs Vivienne Nichols and North Coast Team Manager, Mr Sean Lowrey. Without this dedicated team, the event could certainly not take place.

The North Coast Schools Sports Association has not hosted boys' cricket since 2009, where the games were based in Coffs Harbour and the championship was won by Sydney North. My main personal memory of the event was watching Phillip Hughes (former North Coaster) make his test debut for Australia against South Africa with all the other team managers during the week. We watched with great anticipation and excitement, and were devastated by his first ever duck. His next test though would be a triumph with twin centuries which took away the disappointment pretty quickly. The other memory for me was the withdrawal of Nic Maddinson and Luke Doran to represent the NSW 2nd XI just days before the event. Just an amazing achievement for the boys at this time.

The championship records have been kept since the inception of the full state championships in 1979, previous to these, half state carnivals and regional matches were contested. The matches were 60 overs per side in the first innings, and play could not cease until 5:30pm each day, meaning second innings were often played. This is due to the fact that while our state championships produces a champion region, it also doubles as a selection trial for the NSWCHS representative teams. While the amount of overs we play in each game may have changed, the selection of our NSWCHS teams has not, and this is why games can often continue after a first innings result has been achieved. I ask you to respect this and support your region when this situation occurs.

In the early years of the championship, very few parents were able to attend, and large numbers of students were billeted. This is vastly different from today, where our championships sees many parents and often, whole families attending the event. Your support of Public Education and our cricket program is greatly appreciated. We trust you will enjoy this week's cricket, watching the high level of talent our players produce and mostly the sportsmanship and friendships that players will take with them throughout their lives.

To all the players, I wish you well for the championship. It is a great learning opportunity to play on unfamiliar wickets against opposition from all over NSW, whilst representing your region. With the chance to gain selection to represent NSWCHS, following in the footsteps of current Australian representatives, Steve Smith, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Usman Khawaja or former captains in Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, Michael Clarke, Steven Smith and David Warner. NSWCHS has a rich tradition, which has been supported by Cricket NSW, local schools and cricket clubs. All these cricket programs will increase your experience, learning opportunities and enjoyment.

Thank you to our ten Regional Managers. The opportunities you provide through your involvement, knowledge of your players and the relationships you cultivate will make cricket stronger and enrich students' experiences.

Yours in Cricket

Mr. Damian Toohey

New South Wales Combined High School Sport Association

Cricket Convener